Confederate-related paraphernalia must be removed from all Marine installations, commandant orders

(CNN) The highest-ranking officer in the US Marine Corps has ordered Confederate-related paraphernalia to be removed from all Marine installations.

The order from Commandant Gen. David Berger was one of several initiatives he prioritized for "immediate execution" in a memo sent to senior leadership last week, Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield told CNN.

Some of the other directives were posted by Berger on Twitter , including revising the parental leave policy to include same-sex couples, reviewing the possibility of yearlong maternity leave for female Marines and to get more female Marines into combat jobs.

Butterfield didn't provide any details regarding when the paraphernalia needs to be removed, but he noted that any official policy decisions would be published in appropriate orders or servicewide messages.

Berger's spokesman Maj. Eric Flanagan told CNN that while there isn't a large amount of Confederate paraphernalia on Marine Corps installations, it's "worth commanders taking an additional look."

Read More