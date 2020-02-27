A hearse stolen with a body still inside was recovered after a pursuit with Los Angeles police

(CNN) A hearse that was stolen with a body still inside was recovered by Los Angeles police Thursday morning after a highway pursuit.

One person is in custody and the body inside has been recovered, according to Sgt. Benjamin Grubb with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The hearse, a 2017 Lincoln Navigator with two caskets inside, was stolen from the Pasadena area on Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the sheriff's department. One of the two caskets was being dropped off when the car -- which was running at the time -- was stolen.

Authorities, making an appeal to whomever stole the vehicle, said, "Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator."

Then, around 7:45 a.m. local time Thursday, Los Angeles police identified the hearse and began following it, Sgt. Grubb told CNN affiliate KTLA

