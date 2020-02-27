A Los Angeles hearse was stolen and police are asking suspects to 'bring back the deceased person'

(CNN) Los Angeles police are looking for the suspects who took off with a hearse that had a body inside.

The Black Lincoln Navigator that was stolen from unincorporated Pasadena Wednesday had two caskets inside, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One of the two was being dropped off when the car was stolen.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:



Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," police said.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m., the sheriff's department said.