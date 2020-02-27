MLB makes history by naming its first black and Latino-born umpire crew chiefs

(CNN)Major League Baseball just notched a win for diversity.
The MLB announced on Thursday it appointed Kerwin Danley as its first black umpire crew chief and Alfonso Marquez as its first Latino-born crew chief.
Danley, 58, started umpiring for the major leagues in 1992 and was hired full-time in 1998.
His resume includes umpiring for the 2008 and 2018 World Series and two All-Star Games, according to MLB. He played baseball during his college days at San Diego State and was named the First-Team All-American in 1983.
Marquez, 47, became the first-ever Mexican-born umpire to make it to the Major Leagues in 1999. Richie Garcia is the only other Hispanic crew chief, but he was born in the US.
Marquez has three World Series under his belt and joins the late Jim McKean, who came from Canada, as the only crew chiefs to have been born outside the US, MLB said.
The league also announced Thursday that Ramon De Jesus is the first native of the Dominican Republic to become a full time Major League umpire.
The 36 year old has been a Minor League umpire since 2009, but started working Major League Spring Training since 2016, according to MLB.
Emmett Ashford led the way for black umpires
There have been about 10 black umpires to officiate major league games, according to the Associated Press, which first broke the news about Danley's appointment.
A number of African-Americans have also taken leadership positions in the MLB umpire staff, including Peter Woodfork, senior vice president of