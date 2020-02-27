MLB makes history by naming its first black and Latino-born umpire crew chiefs

(CNN) Major League Baseball just notched a win for diversity.

The MLB announced on Thursday it appointed Kerwin Danley as its first black umpire crew chief and Alfonso Marquez as its first Latino-born crew chief.

Danley, 58, started umpiring for the major leagues in 1992 and was hired full-time in 1998.

His resume includes umpiring for the 2008 and 2018 World Series and two All-Star Games, according to MLB. He played baseball during his college days at San Diego State and was named the First-Team All-American in 1983.

Marquez, 47, became the first-ever Mexican-born umpire to make it to the Major Leagues in 1999. Richie Garcia is the only other Hispanic crew chief, but he was born in the US.

Alfonso Marquez #72 is the first Mexican-born umpire crew chief in MLB.

Read More