Illinois lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban Native American mascots

(CNN) Sports mascots that invoke Native American imagery and traditions have long been considered offensive by tribal nations. Two Illinois lawmakers want to ban them.

Two representatives in the state House have introduced a bill that would prohibit schools from using Native American logos, mascots or other imagery unless they:

receive written permission from a tribe within 500 miles of the school, which would have to be renewed every five years

conduct a schoolwide program on Native American culture at least twice a year

offer a course on Native American contributions to society

file an annual report with the state on the academic programs they offer about Native Americans

Schools that fail to comply with the ban would be ineligible to participate in any playoffs, according to the text of the bill.

"Sports logos and mascots should not be used to caricaturize and misrepresent cultures," state Rep. Maurice West, who introduced the bill, said in a news release . "If the legitimate intent of a school is to honor local Native Americans, this measure provides the opportunity to secure approval from a nearby tribe."

