A mother made her son do pushups in a store's bathroom because he wouldn't listen

(CNN) Parents, have you ever asked your kiddo to do something or behavior properly and they've ignored you? Yeah, you're not alone.

To combat that behavior, one Texas mom had her son drop down to pushup position in the middle of a shopping trip at a craft store.

Molly Wooden was in the restroom at a Hobby Lobby store in Killeen on Sunday when she saw another mom, Nicki Harper Quinn, disciplining her 10-year-old son. Wooden took a picture of the lesson Harper Quinn was teaching her son and posted it on Facebook with words of admiration.

"'Strong parenting' is huge for me, but you rarely see it being implemented," Wooden told CNN. "So when I finally saw it with my own two eyes, let alone in public, I felt strongly compelled to capture that moment!"

In the photo, Harper Quinn appears to be holding her youngest son in her right hand while watching her 10-year-old son Kingston over her left shoulder complete his punishment pushups.

