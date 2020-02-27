A mother made her son do pushups in a store's bathroom because he wouldn't listen

(CNN)Parents, have you ever asked your kiddo to do something or behavior properly and they've ignored you? Yeah, you're not alone.
To combat that behavior, one Texas mom had her son drop down to pushup position in the middle of a shopping trip at a craft store.
Molly Wooden was in the restroom at a Hobby Lobby store in Killeen on Sunday when she saw another mom, Nicki Harper Quinn, disciplining her 10-year-old son. Wooden took a picture of the lesson Harper Quinn was teaching her son and posted it on Facebook with words of admiration.
"'Strong parenting' is huge for me, but you rarely see it being implemented," Wooden told CNN. "So when I finally saw it with my own two eyes, let alone in public, I felt strongly compelled to capture that moment!"
In the photo, Harper Quinn appears to be holding her youngest son in her right hand while watching her 10-year-old son Kingston over her left shoulder complete his punishment pushups.
Harper Quinn told CNN while she was shopping in Hobby Lobby her son Kingston was "doing what normal 10-year-olds do, touching things and bothering his little brother"-- not listening to what she had asked him to do.
After giving Kingston one last chance to behave, Harper Quinn said she got very upset and decided to handle the issue right there and then to fix the way he was responding.
Once Wooden posted the photo, people started sharing it on their own page. Eventually, Harper Quinn took notice and the two moms connected.
"I've already apologized to her (Harper Quinn) for taking the photo in a 'private place,' but she has assured me that she's thankful I posted it, and is grateful for the outpouring of positive reassurance that has come from it," Wooden said.
'It takes a village to raise a child'
Kingston has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiance disorder, according to Harper Quinn. This means he purposefully does things she asks him not to do because of a neurological brain impulse.
"I took him to the bathroom and I said drop and give me 10 pushups," she said. "And he was back talking me about how dirty and gross the bathroom floor was and I said 'well if you don't quit you're going to give me 10 more.'"
Harper Quinn said after he finished his pushups he got up, washed his hands and they went back