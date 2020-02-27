A man was arrested after allegedly using counterfeit money to buy Girl Scout cookies

(CNN) A man in Oregon was arrested after he allegedly used counterfeit money to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies outside of a Walmart, Salem police said.

A mother alerted police February 16 saying her daughter, who had been selling Girl Scout cookies, was given a fake $20 bill to buy a $5 box of cookies, according to a police report.

Tiffany Brown told CNN her 13-year-old daughter, Ava, knew the bill was fake but felt compelled to accept it anyway because she said the man had a large knife on his belt and she was afraid.

"He pays my daughter and walks away pretty quickly and once he's gone, my daughter says, 'Mom, the money isn't real,'" Brown said. "She hands it to me and I look at it and sure enough, it's not real."

Camden Ducharme was taken to Marion County Jail and charged with forgery and theft.

Ava told Brown she knew the money was fake because she tried to fold the bill and it wouldn't bend, Brown said.

