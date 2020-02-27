Jungle Cruise boat at Disney World takes on water with passengers on board

(CNN) Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando may be known as "The Most Magical Place on Earth," but for some visitors riding the Jungle Cruise on Thursday, the experience was a bit less magical and a lot more wet.

The ride takes passengers on an adventure through the world's exotic rivers with a humorous skipper as the guide. But around noon, one of the boats started taking on water while passengers were on board.

Matthew Vince, who was on the ride, said more than a foot of water flooded the boat.

The boat "went from floating to sunk in about a minute," Vince told CNN affiliate WPTV. "Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes."

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed to CNN affiliate WFTV that the boat took on some water, but added that everyone was able to get off the boat safely.

