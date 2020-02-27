US Department of Education slams USC's response to Tyndall abuse allegations

(CNN) The US Department of Education is demanding "sweeping changes" at the University of Southern California after an investigation found the school failed for years to protect students after reports alleged sexual abuse by former gynecologist George Tyndall.

The department's Office for Civil Rights' investigation into the handling of allegations against Tyndall found USC "systemically failed" to respond "promptly and effectively" to reports of misconduct, the department said in a statement.

Tyndall, who worked at the university for almost three decades, was arrested in June 2019, and faces 29 counts of sex crimes, including sexual assault and sexual battery. He has pleaded not guilty to the accusations. He was fired in 2017.

"This total and complete failure to protect students is heartbreaking and inexcusable," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in the statement. "Too many at USC turned a blind eye to evidence that Dr. Tyndall was preying on students for years."

USC and the DOE announced an agreement Thursday on changes the university will put in place in its Title IX procedures, which protect students from sex discrimination.

