At least 29 Turkish soldiers killed in an air attack by Syrian regime, Turkish governor says

(CNN) At least 29 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria's Idlib province on Thursday in an aerial attack by Syrian regime forces, according to Gov. Rahmi Dogan of Turkey's Hatay province.

Thirty-six soldiers injured in the attack have been evacuated to hospitals in Turkey, Dogan said.

A security meeting is being held at the presidential palace after the "nefarious attack against heroic soldiers in Idlib who were there to ensure our national security," according to a statement from Turkish director of communications Fahrettin Altun.

Turkey has retaliated in an effort to "revenge our martyred heroic soldiers," the statement said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the Syrian attack, according to a statement released by the ministry. There were no further details about the content of the call.