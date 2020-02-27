At least 22 Turkish soldiers killed in an air attack by Syrian regime, Turkish governor says

(CNN) At least 22 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria's Idlib province on Thursday in an aerial attack by Syrian regime forces, according to Gov. Rahmi Dogan of Turkey's Hatay province.

Soldiers were injured in the attack have been evacuated to hospitals in Turkey, Dogan said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the Syrian attack, according to a statement released by the ministry. There were no further details about the content of the call.

The Syrian government has not commented on the Turkish claim.

Turkish soldiers are in the last rebel-held area of Syria as part of a 2018 de-escalation agreement between Ankara and Moscow. The Syrian government, backed by Russia, has mounted an aggressive air campaign against rebels in Idlib in recent weeks.