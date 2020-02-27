The Yeti Rambler is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Whether you're trying to cut back on single-use plastics or just want to stay hydrated, you'll need a dual-layered, vacuum-insulated water bottle, the cream of the water bottle crop that's renowned for its ability to keep your beverage cold or hot for hours on end.

And right now, the Yeti Rambler, one of the best, most popular vacuum-insulated water bottles on the market, is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Yeti Rambler, 18-ounce ($22.49, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Get this beast of a bottle in its 18-ounce size for $22.49; that's 25% off its original $29.99 price. Five colors are on sale: black, navy, seafoam, stainless steel and white.

Yeti Rambler packs some of the best bottle technology available. It boasts two food-grade, 18/8 stainless steel layers with a vacuum in between. Since it's hard for heat to pass through the vacuum, it takes a long time for outside temperatures to affect your beverage. So no matter where your bottle is, cold drinks stay cold and hot drinks stay hot.

Aside from maintaining the temperature of your drinks, the Yeti Rambler is extremely durable, and its DuraCoat Color ensures the paint on the outside of your bottle won't fade, peel or crack. The bottle is also ultra portable, with a giant loop that makes carrying a breeze. Plus its lid screws down tight to ensure the Rambler is completely spill-proof.

Of course, all this sophisticated vacuum insulation technology typically comes at a high price, so snagging the Rambler at $22.49 now is an absolute steal. There's no telling when this sale will end, so act fast before this deal is gone. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

