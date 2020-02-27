Save $50 when you outfit your phone with OtterBox

Whether you just splurged on a newly released phone or your old, reliable device needs a makeover, this OtterBox sale has everything you might need — including some extra savings. Right now, when you buy a phone case, a screen protector and a power accessory at OtterBox, you'll save $50 on your entire purchase.

Obviously, OtterBox has thousands of cases to choose from, so it's best to sort by device as you search for something to suit your personal style. In terms of screen protectors, choose from the Alpha Glass, Alpha Flex and Amplify series and opt for features including anti-glare and edge-to-edge protection. And as you look to power up, consider picking up a new wireless charger, car charger, power bank or even just an extra cable.

This sale will last through February 29, so be sure to hurry if you want to snag the full complement of accessories for your phone and save $50. Our top picks are below, but browse the site's full offerings here.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Case ($60.95; otterbox.com)

For those who are partial to PopSockets, this Symmetry Series case combines the durability of OtterBox with the usability of a PopGrip — all in a very classy, marble-patterned package.

Galaxy S20+/Galaxy S20+ 5G Defender Series Pro Case ($70.95; otterbox.com)

If you just ordered the new Galaxy S20+, make sure it's protected with OtterBox's rugged Defender Series Pro case, featuring Pro Drop Protection and a handy holster.

iPhone 11 Symmetry Series Clear Case ($50.95, otterbox.com)

Keep it simple with a clear case that puts your phone's design on full display.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Amplify Glass Edge-2-Edge Screen Protector ($59.95; otterbox.com)

The Amplify Glass Edge-2-Edge fits your phone to a T, and it's made from actual long-lasting, high-strength glass to guard against scratches and damage from drops and impacts.

Alpha Flex Screen Protector for Galaxy S10+ ($49.95; otterbox.com)

This Alpha Flex protector conforms to the shape of your screen, and it ensures that your display's sensitive touch response is in perfect working order.

iPhone 11 Pro Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector ($64.95; otterbox.com)

No matter what lighting you find yourself in, you'll always have a clear view of your screen with the Amplify Glare Guard protector. It's made to offer superior display readability in all lighting conditions, plus it will help you save battery by negating the need to turn up your display's brightness.

OtterSpot Wireless Charging System ($129.95; otterbox.com)

Bid your cables and cords farewell with this charging pad that can fast-charge Qi wireless devices.

OtterBox USB A-C + Qi Wireless Power Bank ($79.95; otterbox.com)

Stop worrying about your device going dead while you're out and about. The 10,000-mAh OtterBox Qi Wireless Power Pack can quickly charge up to three devices at once, and its exterior is dust- and splash-resistant.

OtterBox USB-A Car Charger ($24.95; otterbox.com)

Plug your phone in while your cruise in your car with this OtterBox USB-A Car Charger. Two USB ports mean you can simultaneously power up two devices at high speeds.

