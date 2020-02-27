Frank And Oak wants to be your personal stylist with Style Plan

CNN Underscored partnered with Frank And Oak to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

As much as I think my clothing tastes are varied, I seem to have a penchant for wearing the exact same outfit every day. An endless array of plain black T-shirts, light-washed denim and white sneakers have found their home in my wardrobe. My singular tastes eventually reached a breaking point when a friend whispered to me at dinner, "Pssst — is that the same outfit you wore yesterday and the day before? Or do you just own multiples of the same clothes?"

It was the latter. But it was a wake-up call to me that the people around me were convinced that every day was my version of laundry day. And as much as I loved my more casual looks, my wardrobe was sorely lacking pieces that could elevate it when needed.

Knowing I don't have the know-how to just stroll into a store and pick an outfit that works for my body shape and still feels true to my style (especially one that's more stylish than what I typically opt for), I decided the best solution was to have someone else do all the hard work for me.

Meet Frank And Oak's Style Plan, a monthly clothing subscription service that makes it easier than ever to discover and shop for high quality clothing without the luxury markup. It's meant to eliminate the headaches people like me get from shopping.

All the clothing follows Frank And Oak's core ethos of sustainability (it's a certified B Corp company, meaning it meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability), with the majority of clothing made with sustainable processes and materials.

The subscription service selects three pieces based on your personal tastes. You fill out a questionnaire, detailing the colors you love and hate, what fits of denim you gravitate toward, what brands you currently like wearing, and so on.

Questions you'll be asked will look something like this:

Box selections are curated through a combination of AI technology and real personal stylists, to help ensure you get something that reflects your style accurately. Once your box is ready to go, you'll get an email showcasing your new assortment of goods. From there, you'll have the power to edit what you're going to receive, including swapping out selections and sizes or changing the total number of items you want that month. You can skip a month or cancel your membership with no extra fee. After a few days, you'll receive your new Style Plan box right at your doorstep.

I first tried out Style Plan last year and was immediately impressed by the range of clothing I received. My box included a long button-down black dress that I've worn for a year straight (on its own in the hotter months and layered over a long-sleeve white tee in the winter); a pair of wide-leg jeans better known as "The Nina," which has given my typical jeans-and-tee look some extra flair; and a short-sleeved white blouse that I routinely pair with black trousers and flats for the office. Each of the three items I received from my first box is still holding up, even after endless use, with the colors remaining vibrant and the textiles staying soft to the touch.

Since then, I've let Style Plan pick out a variety of outfits for me, pausing my subscription on certain months along the way.

If you're looking for more flexibility with your outfits, all you have to do is leave a note to your stylist, and let them know what you're after. This helps you and the stylist put together an even more personalized box.

And when I'm looking for something specific, I can shop Frank And Oak clothing like any other e-retailer. Because I'm a Style Plan member, I get exclusive pricing on each item, which includes up to 20% off each item online and in store. And yes, I've taken advantage of the discount to stock up on even more black T-shirts (hey, you can't teach an old dog new tricks). Each item, whether it's part of Style Plan or an ad hoc purchase, comes with free shipping and returns.

