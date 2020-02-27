Score a refurb Dyson V8 vacuum, on sale for one day only

There are only a few hours left to snag a Dyson at a discount. For Thursday only, Woot! is marking down a refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cord-Free Vacuum to $189.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac.

Dyson V8 Animal+ Cord-Free Vacuum, Iron/Sprayed Nickel/Purple ($189.99, originally $299.99; woot.com)

Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up, and move about your home without restriction for up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you're cleaning, but lets it rest when you're just moving from one room to the next. And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize the max power mode for up to six minutes of most intense suction for particularly dirty surfaces.

The V8, which easily transforms into a handheld vacuum to clean spots like the stairs, the sofa or the car, comes with a combo tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorhead, a soft dusting brush and an up-top adapter so every bit of dust will be sucked up.

This vacuum comes with a six-month warranty from Dyson. Meanwhile, your order will be fulfilled by Amazon, and Prime members can enjoy free standard shipping. Just be sure to shop this stick vac ASAP; this deal will only last for another few hours or until sold out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.