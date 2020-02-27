(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- At least 11 European countries now have confirmed cases of coronavirus, some of which have been traced back to Italy. Here's how life might change in the US if the outbreak spreads.
-- Stocks are on track for the worst week since the financial crisis.
-- Officials say that the gunman at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee killed five of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself.
-- Vice President Mike Pence's history of managing the HIV crisis in Indiana is under scrutiny now that he's overseeing the US government's response to the coronavirus.
-- A host of the hit ABC show "Shark Tank" loses nearly $400,000 wiring money in a scam.
-- Drug overdoses can be life-threatening, but for two women who accidentally took massive hits of LSD, the experience was life-changing -- and in a good way.
-- 30-year-old pop sensation Taylor Swift is unrecognizable as she plays a man in her latest music video.
-- Huge waves have been spotted over southern Lake Michigan, following a mass of cold air that pushed a north wind over the region,