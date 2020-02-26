Seagulls are more likely to go after food humans have touched

(CNN) Seagulls prefer to eat food that humans have already touched, according to new research.

Scientists from the University of Exeter in the UK showed herring gulls two identical pieces of food, and noticed the birds were more likely to eat the one that they had seen a human holding.

This suggests that gulls' decisions on what to eat are informed by human actions.

Seagulls have become a pest in some seaside towns, with regular stories in the media about aggressive birds swooping down and stealing peoples' food.

Study lead author Madeleine Goumas, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall, explained that little is known about gulls' behavior even though they are a common sight.

Read More