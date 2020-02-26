Scientists discovered the first animal that doesn't need oxygen to live. It's changing the definition of what an animal can be

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Updated 8:24 AM ET, Wed February 26, 2020

These are the spores of a game-changing parasite called Henneguya salminicola. It&#39;s the first animal found that doesn&#39;t breathe oxygen.
(CNN)You'd think all animals would need oxygen to live, right? Wrong.

Researchers just discovered a unique organism that doesn't need to breathe. Instead, the tiny parasite lives in salmon tissue and evolved so that it doesn't need oxygen to produce energy.
It's a brilliant simplification that proves, sometimes, less is more, said Stephen Atkinson, senior research associate at Oregon State University's Department of Microbiology.
