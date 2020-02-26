If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk, scientists say

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 7:08 AM ET, Wed February 26, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The newest study found expensive cars were less likely to stop for pedestrians.
The newest study found expensive cars were less likely to stop for pedestrians.

(CNN)The science is looking pretty unanimous on this one: Drivers of expensive cars are the worst.

A new study has found that drivers of flashy vehicles are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road -- with the likelihood they'll slow down decreasing by 3% for every extra $1,000 that their vehicle is worth.
Tesla and regulators need to do more to prevent Autopilot deaths, safety agency says
Tesla and regulators need to do more to prevent Autopilot deaths, safety agency says
Researchers from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas speculated that the expensive car owners "felt a sense of superiority over other road users" and were less able to empathize with lowly sidewalk-dwellers.
They came to this conclusion after asking volunteers to cross a sidewalk hundreds of times, filming and analyzing the responses by car drivers.
    Researchers used one white and one black man, and one white and one black woman -- also finding that cars were more likely to yield for the white and female participants. Vehicles stopped 31% of the time for both women and white participants, compared with 24% of the time for men and 25% of the time for black volunteers.
    Read More
    Are rich people more unethical?
    Are rich people more unethical?
    But the best predictor of whether a car would stop was its cost, researchers discovered. "Disengagement and a lower ability to interpret thoughts and feelings of others along with feelings of entitlement and narcissism may lead to a lack of empathy for pedestrians" among costly car owners, they theorized in the study.