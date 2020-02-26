Ash Wednesday's changing tradition

(CNN)Are you ready to give up caffeine for 40 days? What about your social media accounts? While giving up those things may seem hard for you, Christians long ago used to give up a whole lot more.
Ash Wednesday is today. It marks the first day of Lent in Western churches. The ashes symbolize penance and the dust from which God made people.
When priests mark Christian's forehead with the ashes they often say, "Repent and believe in the Gospel," or "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."
Lent, which lasts 40 days not including Sundays, is a season of prayer, penance and fasting in preparation for the Easter season.
But the tradition has changed throughout the years. It's less strict than it used to be.
By the dates
- Ash Wednesday: February 26
- Palm Sunday: April 5
- Good Friday: April 10
- Holy Saturday: April 11
- Easter: April 12
How fasting has changed
Christians started to fast during Lent in the 5th-9th century. They made it a tradition to remember and reflect on Jesus Christ's fasting in the wilderness.
Back then, they stuck to a strict tradition. People were forbidden to eat meat and fish and had to eat one meal a day.
Many Christians still fast today, but it's a lot different.