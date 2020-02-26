Ash Wednesday's changing tradition

(CNN) Are you ready to give up caffeine for 40 days? What about your social media accounts? While giving up those things may seem hard for you, Christians long ago used to give up a whole lot more.

When priests mark Christian's forehead with the ashes they often say, "Repent and believe in the Gospel," or "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."

Cardinal Donald Wuerl places ashes on the foreheads of Catholics during Ash Wednesday Mass.

Lent, which lasts 40 days not including Sundays, is a season of prayer , penance and fasting in preparation for the Easter season.

But the tradition has changed throughout the years. It's less strict than it used to be.

