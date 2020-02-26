A man allegedly stabbed a woman in a grocery store with a syringe and is now facing charges

By Madeline Holcombe and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Updated 2:10 AM ET, Wed February 26, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police say the surveillance video shows the suspect leaning in to assault the woman with a syringe.
Police say the surveillance video shows the suspect leaning in to assault the woman with a syringe.

(CNN)A man is in custody after a woman reported being assaulted with a syringe in a Maryland grocery store, police said.

The man has been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, Anne Arundel County Police said in a release Tuesday.
It is not clear if the suspect has retained an attorney.
On February 18, police were notified that a woman reported that she was poked with what is believed to be a syringe near the entrance of a Churchton grocery store, police said. She later received medical treatment.
    Video surveillance showed a man walking near the victims at the store's entrance and leaning in to assault her, the release said.
    Read More
      The surveillance video was shared in hopes that a member of the public could help identify a suspect.
      Then on Tuesday, a tip came into the Anne Arundel County Police that helped authorities positively identify the suspect and placed him under arrest.