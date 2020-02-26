Mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell arrested for giving investigators 'false reports,' police say

(CNN) The mother of a Tennessee toddler missing for two months was arrested on Tuesday after giving investigators false information, police say.

"During the course of the investigation, Megan 'Maggie' Boswell provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements," Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a statement.

Further investigation, he said, revealed some of those statements were false. Boswell has been charged with one count of false reports.

Her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was last seen two months ago and was reported missing last week by her grandfather.

15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell

In a news conference last week, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he believed she hadn't been seen since early December, when a babysitter last reported seeing the child.

