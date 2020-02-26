The Church of Scientology released hundreds of balloons at the opening of a California church. Local officials want to make sure it never happens again

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Updated 6:14 PM ET, Wed February 26, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Church of Scientology celebrated the grand opening of its Ventura church with a balloon release.
The Church of Scientology celebrated the grand opening of its Ventura church with a balloon release.

(CNN)Officials in California say the Church of Scientology is apologizing after releasing hundreds of balloons during a grand opening of a new church.

Saturday's release of the helium balloons angered Ventura city officials, who fear they will damage the environment in and around their community some 68 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Remnants of the balloons typically wash ashore or fall to the ground and can end up in the stomachs of marine life and animals.
"This is a community that voraciously defends its natural environment and we will not stand for this type of assault on our environment and animal life," Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere told CNN. "It is completely hypocritical for the church to claim environmental bona fides and then turn around and do a balloon release which does incredible harm to this environment they claim to protect."
    LaVere said the church apologized Monday during a city council meeting in Ventura.
    A baby turtle was found with 104 pieces of plastic in its belly
    A baby turtle was found with 104 pieces of plastic in its belly
    Read More
    Church representatives have been in touch with Ventura city officials over the last several days regarding the incident, Church of Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw told CNN in a statement.
    "There were misunderstandings on both