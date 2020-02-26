A TV reporter unknowingly gave the snow report with googly eyes after he accidentally turned on Facebook's face filters

(CNN) In the news industry, mistakes aren't taken lightly as viewers trust journalists to relay the day's news accurately. But for Justin Hinton, a reporter with CNN affiliate WLOS, his latest blooper had even his bosses laughing.

On Thursday, Hinton set out to Madison County in North Carolina to report on the snowfall and how it was affecting the roads.

But as he started broadcasting his report live on the station's Facebook page, a gold medallion and headband popped up around his face and gold confetti started raining down.

Hinton continued his report professionally, but no matter how serious his tone, the face filters just got crazier.

There he was holding fake giant dumbbells. Then came a wizard hat and beard, followed by giant googly eyes and finally a purple mustache.

