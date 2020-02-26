An owl injured during a California wildfire has returned to the wild

(CNN) A great horned owl injured during a California wildfire flapped back into the wild Wednesday evening, thrilling the firefighters who rescued him.

Early last November, Ventura County Fire Department crews working on the Maria Fire spotted something unusual, an owl hopping on the ground.

"We were watching him, it wasn't normal" said firefighter Caleb Amico. "We just tried to grab him and get him to somebody who knew better what to do with him than we did."

Caleb Amico and Ram on the day the owl was rescued.

The firefighters wrapped the bird in a yellow, flame-resistant firefighter's coat, preventing its talons from tearing up their flesh and keeping the animal's broken bones still.

Ventura County fire crews nicknamed the owl "Ram" after the Los Angeles football team.

