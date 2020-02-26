Missouri hunters donated nearly 350,000 pounds of deer meat to food banks this season

(CNN) Missouri deer hunters donated nearly 350,000 pounds of venison to food banks and pantries across the state this season, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said in a news release.

The hunters donated the meat to Missouri's Share the Harvest program, which provides "lean, healthy" venison to help feed hungry Missourians.

"Hunters started Share the Harvest because they saw a need in their communities and hunters remain the driving force behind this popular program that helps feed our fellow Missourians who are in need," MDC director Sara Parker Pauley said in a statement

"We sincerely thank the thousands of deer hunters who support Share the Harvest, along with the many participating meat processors and sponsors who help make it possible."

The program, coordinated by MDC and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM), was launched in 1992. Since then, more than 4.3 million pounds of meat has been ground, packaged and donated to people in need. The fees to process and package the meat are covered by local sponsors throughout the state.

