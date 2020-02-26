Reports of fatalities after 'critical incident' at Molson Coors complex

(CNN) Several local news outlets are reporting fatalities at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee following a "critical incident" on Wednesday afternoon.

CNN has not confirmed a specific number.

Milwaukee police said Wednesday afternoon they are investigating a "critical incident" in the area near the 4000 block of W. State Street and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The Chicago Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that their Milwaukee field office is responding to the scene of an "active shooter" at the Molson Coors complex.

FBI Milwaukee is supporting police in the "very active scene," spokesman Leonard Peace said. Mayor Tom Barrett is on the scene.