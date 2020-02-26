A Florida man accused of killing his wife and three kids will face the death penalty

(CNN) When federal agents busted into Anthony Todt's Florida home to arrest him in a fraud case, they found the decomposing bodies of his wife and children.

On Tuesday, a grand jury charged him with four counts of capital murder and one count of animal cruelty for killing the family dog, Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala told reporters.

He now faces the death penalty, Ayala said.

"I can't imagine the pain and agony (the family is) going through, but we are going to absolutely do all that we can to make certain that justice is served. And as we go through this process it is my hope that they're able to find some semblance of peace in this process," she said.

Todt was arrested in January after confessing to killing his 42-year-old wife, Megan Todt, and their three children -- ages 4, 11 and 13 -- as well as the family dog, Breezy.

