Four students save lives with the help of Columbia University's naloxone training program

New York (CNN) A Columbia University student walking down a street on Manhattan's Lower East Side saved a man from dying from an opioid overdose using training he received at the university.

Justin Tsui, a first-year student in Columbia's psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program, spotted the man lying on the ground, not moving and propped up by just a backpack. Tsui noticed slow breathing, constricted pupils and a weak pulse -- all symptoms he had been trained to look for in an overdose victim.

He tapped the man's shoulders and asked, "Can you hear me? Can you hear me?" But, Tsui told CNN, "There was no response."

Tsui administered two doses of naloxone nasal spray from a kit he carried, waiting 2 1/2 minutes between the doses. The man woke up shortly after the second one.

"The next, I think, 24 hours I was in a daze," Tsui recalled, noting he didn't usually carry the backpack containing the naloxone kit. "I thought, 'What are the chances that I bump into someone who's overdosing?'"

