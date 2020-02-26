Clive Cussler, prolific author and sea explorer, dead at 88

(CNN) Clive Cussler, a popular author and sea explorer, died on Monday, his family announced in a Facebook post.

He was 88.

In the Facebook post, wife Janet Horvath said it had been a privilege to be with him over the years.

"I want to thank you, his fans and friends for all the support, for all the good times and all the adventures you have shared with him," she wrote. "He was the kindest, most gentle man I ever met. I have always loved him and always will. I know, his adventures will continue."

In his lifetime, Cussler was known for his books about underwater shipwreck discoveries -- both fiction and nonfiction.

