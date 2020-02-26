Boris Johnson's family 'stunned' after neighbor found murdered

London (CNN) Boris Johnson's family are "stunned and saddened" after a neighbor of the British Prime Minister's father was found shot to death near his country home in southwest England.

Debbie Zurick, who was in her 50s, was shot dead over the weekend at her home in Winsford, which is next to Stanley Johnson's home. Police have launched a murder inquiry.

A 67-year-old man was found in a nearby outbuilding with serious injuries caused by a shotgun.

He has been taken to hospital under police custody. He is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Stanley Johnson told the PA news agency: "Both I and my whole family are shocked, stunned and saddened by this tragic incident."

