Maria Sharapova's tennis career in pictures

Five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis on February 26, 2020 at the age of 32. Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

The Russian shot to fame when she defeated Serena Williams 6-1 6-4 in the Wimbledon final in 2004. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

She was just 17 years old when she became Wimbledon's third youngest female champion. Phil Cole/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

There was more success to come. Having risen to the top of the world rankings, Sharapova secured her second grand slam title with victory over Justine Henin at the US Open in 2006. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Her third major triumph came at the 2008 Australian Open when she defeated Serbia's Ana Ivanovic in the final having not dropped a set all tournament. Mark Dadswell/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Despite her success, Sharapova also struggled with injuries in the early part of her career, suffering a series of shoulder issues that eventually required surgery in 2008. Here, she receives treatment while facing Petra Kvitova at the Torya Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in 2011. Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Having twice fallen in the semifinals and three times in the quarterfinals of the French Open, Sharapova eventually completed the grand slam of all four major titles when she defeated Italy's Sara Errani at Roland Garros in 2012. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

It wasn't long before the Russian wrapped up her second title in Paris, defeating Simona Halep in the 2014 final. But that was to be the last grand slam victory of Sharapova's career. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

In 2016 she tested positive for banned substance meldonium. Her initial two-year ban was cut to 15 months following an appeal. ROBYN BECK/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

She made her return in April 2017 at the Stuttgart Open where she won her first match since serving the ban against Roberta Vinci of Italy. Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Bongarts/Getty Images

Sharapova made her grand slam comeback at the 2017 US Open, reaching the fourth round. She was unable to reach the same heights as the start of her career at majors, her best result a quarterfinal showing at the French Open in 2018. Elsa/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

She has built a successful business empire away from the court, pictured here at an event for her sweet company Sugarpova in London last year. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan. Joe Maher/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for Sugarpova