'They brought batons inside the mosque': Victims recount Delhi's worst sectarian violence in decades

New Delhi, India (CNN) Abdul Samar was praying at a mosque in the northeast of India's capital on Tuesday evening when protesters stormed in brandishing weapons, attacking worshipers and setting the building ablaze.

The mob descended on the mosque in the Ashok Nagar neighborhood of New Delhi chanting praises to a Hindu deity, Jai Shri Ram, before beating up the imam and killing the muezzin, who was leading the call to prayer, Samar told CNN.

"They brought batons and stones inside the mosque and the people outside had guns as well. We had to stop praying and run away," Samar, whose eye was severely injured in the attack, said.

Protesters hoisted a saffron flag, associated with Hindu far-right groups, from the mosque's blackened minaret. The flag was only removed Wednesday morning after a CNN team asked police why it was still hanging there.

Tuesday was the third consecutive night of deadly communal clashes in the capital between Hindus and minority Muslims over a divisive new citizenship law.

