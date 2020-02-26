The CDC has thoughts about soul patches and mutton chops. And they have to do with preventing coronavirus

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 4:26 AM ET, Wed February 26, 2020

Hair should not cross the respirator seal, the CDC said.
(CNN)When it comes to novel coronavirus safety, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some suggestions about facial hair.

Side whiskers, soul patches, lampshades and handlebar moustaches are good to go, according to a CDC infographic. But styles like a stubble, beard, Dali and mutton chops, are not recommended.
No, these styles aren't ranked by style. The facial hair was evaluated for if they are likely to interfere with a facepiece respirator.
Masks and respirators are being utilized around the world to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has reached more than 80,000 cases globally. A respirator covers at least the nose and mouth and prot