The CDC has thoughts about soul patches and mutton chops. And they have to do with preventing coronavirus

(CNN) When it comes to novel coronavirus safety, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some suggestions about facial hair.

Side whiskers, soul patches, lampshades and handlebar moustaches are good to go, according to a CDC infographic . But styles like a stubble, beard, Dali and mutton chops, are not recommended.

No, these styles aren't ranked by style. The facial hair was evaluated for if they are likely to interfere with a facepiece respirator.