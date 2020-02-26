A patient kept getting kicked off liver transplant waiting lists for alcohol abuse. But she wasn't drinking, her bladder was making the alcohol

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 6:43 AM ET, Wed February 26, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dr. Kenichi Tamama, medical director of the UPMC Clinical Toxicology Laboratory, first had the idea the problem may be in the bladder.
Dr. Kenichi Tamama, medical director of the UPMC Clinical Toxicology Laboratory, first had the idea the problem may be in the bladder.

(CNN)A woman insisted she needed a liver transplant. But doctors wouldn't allow it, removing her from waiting lists and recommending treatment for alcohol addiction instead.

She denied, again and again, any problems with alcohol. Her urine ethanol levels, though, told a different story.
When the patient showed up on the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's liver transplant waiting list, the cycle was on the verge of repeating. Clinicians thought she had a drinking problem, and the patient denied it.
But these clinicians dug a little deeper. Test results came back showing ethanol in the patient's urine, but they didn't find any ethyl glucuronide or ethyl sulfate -- the metabolites of ethanol.