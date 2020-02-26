A patient kept getting kicked off liver transplant waiting lists for alcohol abuse. But she wasn't drinking, her bladder was making the alcohol

(CNN) A woman insisted she needed a liver transplant. But doctors wouldn't allow it, removing her from waiting lists and recommending treatment for alcohol addiction instead.

She denied, again and again, any problems with alcohol. Her urine ethanol levels, though, told a different story.

When the patient showed up on the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's liver transplant waiting list, the cycle was on the verge of repeating. Clinicians thought she had a drinking problem, and the patient denied it.

But these clinicians dug a little deeper. Test results came back showing ethanol in the patient's urine, but they didn't find any ethyl glucuronide or ethyl sulfate -- the metabolites of ethanol.