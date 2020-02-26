Holocaust-themed Spanish parade with dancing Nazis causes outrage

(CNN) A Holocaust-themed parade in Spain featuring dancing Nazis, death camp prisoners in striped pajamas and a float decorated with crematorium chimneys has caused global outrage.

Women in bloodstained death camp uniforms waved Israeli flags and men dressed as German officers posed with guns at Monday's regional carnival in the small town of Campo de Criptana in the Castile-La Mancha region, around 90 miles southeast of Madrid.

The Israeli Embassy in Spain said in a tweet that it condemned "the vile and disgusting representation trivializing the Holocaust" and "making fun of the six million Jews killed by the Nazis."

The Auschwitz Memorial museum tweeted: "Hard to describe: memory upside-down, far beyond vulgar kitsch, without any relevance, without reflection & respect."