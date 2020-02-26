Go on your own adventure with these magical Onward themed products

Disney Pixar's latest film, "Onward," is nearly here, and there's tons of merchandise available to snag before the much-anticipated release. The movie follows two elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, who go on an epic quest to spend a day with their father, who died when they were young.

The film is coming to theaters on March 6, but if you just can't wait, check out our list of "Onward" gear, including a wizard staff, a mug shaped like a van, and of course lots of Funko figures. Plus, you can purchase advanced tickets for the film here and check out a trailer below.

Onward Wizard Staff ($24.99; shopdisney.com)

Join in on the magic with this lifesize version of Ian Lightfoot's magic staff. The Phoenix Gem even lights up and spins for added fun!

Blazey Plush 7 ½" ($16.99; shopdisney.com)

This cuddly dragon is anything but scary. Blazey's embroidered features, plush wings and horns, and felt tongue make him the perfect companion for any kid.

Onward Graphic Tee for Boys ($16.99; oldnavy.com)

This brotherly shirt is perfect for any "Onward" superfan who wants to show off his love for the movie.

Onward Guinevere Mug ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

This unique ceramic mug is microwave- and dishwasher-safe and brings new meaning to the term travel mug.

Disney Pixar Onward Minis Ian Lightfoot & Guinevere ($6.99; target.com)

This tiny model of Ian and the van isn't just adorable, it's functional! Guinevere's rolling wheels and sliding doors allow Ian to hop inside the van or take the driver's position from the rooftop seat.

Funko Pop! Vinyls

At 3 ¾ inches tall, these "Onward" figures from Funko Pop! are the perfect collectibles for any Pixar fan. You can get some of the most popular characters from the movie including Barley, Ian, the Dad, the Manticore and more.

Funko Pop! Barley Cosplay Vinyl ($9.99; amazon.com)

Funko Pop! Manticore Vinyl ($10, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

Funko Pop! Dad Vinyl ($10.87; amazon.com)

Funko Pop! Ian with Staff Vinyl ($9.49, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

Funko Pop! Barley Vinyl ($9.49, originally $10.99; amazon.com)

Funko Pop! Unicorn Vinyl ($12.50; hottopic.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.