When it comes to home décor, nothing is more important than a good sofa. Sure, rugs are essential for anchoring a space and creating visual boundaries, and lighting is key to setting the mood in a room — but only couches and sofas are going to ensure you and your guests are comfortable 24/7.

Buying a new couch, however, is stressful. When you realize you need one, your first thought might not be to go shopping online. We get it: Most people want to test out furniture IRL and are skeptical of clicking "purchase" sight unseen. But here's the thing, sofas are much cheaper online, especially if you head to mega home retailer Wayfair, which currently has some 14,000 couch options available that start as low as 200 bucks.

And because its customers are much like Amazon's, Wayfair shoppers are quick to post honest reviews giving us the lowdown on what the sofas look, feel and even smell like in real life. Delve a bit deeper into those commentaries and you'll find a treasure trove of reviewer-submitted photos of the products in their actual homes — all of which provide loads of insight into whether the piece is right for your home.

With this in mind, we dug through the site's innumerable offerings to find the best sofas according to reviewers, keeping quality, comfort, design and function in mind. Below are 12 of Wayfair's top-reviewed sofas — ranging from structured sleepers to stately settees — with the lowest price starting at just $264. Whether you're looking to fill a space in your formal living room or need some cozy seating in your kiddo's bedroom, these fan-favorite options will get the job done.

Nia Velvet Square Arm Sleeper ($353.99, originally $571.99; wayfair.com)

Like a futon for grownups, the velvety Nia has a vintage vibe and comes in seven hues — ranging from a soft pink to a bold marigold and a regal navy. It's a Wayfair favorite because the split-back design allows for the couch to quickly fold out into a futon, providing an impromptu overnight guest with a place to sleep in no time.

Number of reviews: 9,000+

Sample review: "I absolutely LOVE this couch. It looks like a much more expensive piece than it really is. Know that it is quite firm, so maybe add a topper if you have a guest who doesn't like firm beds. Very comfortable to sit on, and looks great in our space."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Derry Square Arm Sofa ($610.99, originally $1,350; wayfair.com)

We've said it before: The Derry sofa is a cult-favorite couch for good reason. With nearly 3,000 positive reviews — the product averages 4.7 stars out of 5 — the Derry is extra long at 88 inches and is available in six easy-on-the eyes colorways (we're partial to the emerald green). Comprised of polyester velvet fabric, the boho chic sofa comes with two roll pillows and a whole lot of design appeal. Did we mention it's more than half off right now?!

Number of reviews: 2,900+

Sample review: "I am obsessed with this couch! It's exactly what I was looking for — it's extremely comfortable, the material is soft and luxurious, and it's long enough for a 6'6'' man to lay down with his legs stretched out. I love the mid-century vibe and the price was mind-blowingly cheap."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bjorn Rolled Arm Settee ($298.99, originally $1,299.99; wayfair.com)

Perfect for a more traditional room or as an accent piece in a bedroom, this tufted settee has a smaller footprint and comes in 15 hues, from neutral grays and beiges to eye-popping pinks and purples. The sofa's formal design and aesthetic (we love the rolled arms and tiered, solid wood legs) is a steal at this price.

Number of reviews: 8,000+

Sample review: "I am really happy with my new settee! The price point was great, and the quality so far seems exceptional. It is a little stiff, as others have noted, but that doesn't bother my husband or myself at all. It is still quite comfortable to sit on, and I have lounged on it while reading a book."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Minter Pillow Top Arm Sofa Bed ($398.99, originally $1,139.99; wayfair.com)

Low to the ground, this cozy microfiber sofa features plush arms and cushions, making it a great TV-watching couch. Currently available in two hues (red and black), the sofa is also extra comfortable for overnight guests who opt to take advantage of it's full-sized sleeper capability.

Number of reviews: 6,000+

Sample review: "This may be the best deal going. It's comfortable opened and closed. You or your guest will have a great night's sleep, too!"

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ibiza Microfiber Flared Arm Sofa ($264.99, originally $299.99; wayfair.com)

Crisp and contemporary in design, the Ibiza sofa is hefty in size but doesn't appear so in person thanks to its clean lines. Available in brown and black, the sofa also comes in easy-to-clean microfiber.

Number of reviews: 4,000+

Sample review: "This sofa is really great! Perfect for a starter apartment. It's not too small, I can lay down perfectly without touching the sides and I'm 5'5". The box can fit through a door that is 29 inches. It has really soft microfiber and the seat cushions are soft but firm to hold you up. It's not a sofa that you sink into but soft enough to comfortably lie down. The instructions are simple, slide each part into another and you have your couch! No screwdrivers required. You can assemble in 20 minutes or less."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Swiger Sleeper ($629.99; wayfair.com)

Another solidly-built sleeper sofa on our list is the Swiger, which comes in seven colors and quickly converts to a full-sized bed that can accommodate up to 900 pounds of weight, thanks to its steel seat and back frame.

Number of reviews: 5,000+

Sample review: "Bought this for our guest room/office. It is comfortable as a couch or bed. We added a full size mattress pad when we make it into a bed for a little extra cushion. All our guests have given it a thumbs up."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Celestia Microsuede Flared Arms Sofa ($289.99; wayfair.com)

This is the perfect couch for a family room (the dark gray microsuede is definitely kid-friendly). Celestia is long at 80+ inches and slim at only 31 inches deep, making it a great option for a smaller space where you need seating but can't fit a gargantuan-sized sofa. Flank it with a couple of side chairs and you are ready to go.

Number of reviews: 3,000+

Sample review: "This couch was perfect for us. Easy to assemble and looks great!!"

_______________________________________________________________________________

Russ Sectional with Ottoman ($767.99; wayfair.com)

Currently available in five colorways and two orientations (with the chaise facing right or left), the Russ is a bang for your buck considering that it seats five or more people. It also comes with a matching ottoman that has storage inside. Done and done!

Number of reviews: 3,000+

Sample review: "This is a great sectional for those on a budget! I bought this for our basement and it's perfect. You could seat several people, or stretch out in a number of ways. It sits pretty low to the floor, but I prefer this because it makes the rest of the room seem larger. The seat cushions are VERY firm, but luckily the back cushions are more plush. The extra storage in the ottoman is awesome! I actually use the ottoman to make another chaise on the opposite side of the couch."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Torin Reversible Sectional ($699.99; wayfair.com)

A good option for people who move often (or simply can't make up their mind), this sofa's chaise is reversible, allowing for it to easily orient on the left or right side. Available in six hues, the couch is extra comfortable thanks to plush back and seat cushions filled with foam.

Number of reviews: 3,000+

Sample review: "The sofa is excellent and extremely comfortable. Easy to assemble (it comes with 8 legs you need to screw on). The seat cushions are removable but the back cushions are attached. The sectional portion of it is interchangeable so you can put it on either side. Good for a smaller apartment."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Perseus Loveseat ($318.99, originally $980.05; wayfair.com)

If it's accent seating you're in need of, look no further than Perseus. With an overall 4.6 stars, the lauded, compact loveseat is durable (the feet are solid wood) and elegant (we're digging the armless design and the refined linen material) and comes in 11 colorways, from a light gray linen to bold teal.

Number of reviews: 6,000+

Sample review: "I am very pleased with the loveseat ... the fabric and styling are simple yet sophisticated. It has a high seat (for anyone who is not fairly tall) and it is fairly firm, but it offers good support and styling. The other thing I like about it is that it's longer than most loveseats and can seat three people or two very comfortably. I definitely recommend it!"

_______________________________________________________________________________

Austen Twin Split Back Convertible Sofa ($273.99, originally $529.05; wayfair.com)

Modern and slim in design, this firm sleeper comes in three colors and has a subtle chevron-stitched pattern that we love. The couch back can recline flat, creating a twin-size futon for any overnight guests.

Number of reviews: 6,000+

Sample review: "For the price, this is definitely a 5-star couch. I am more than happy with my purchase. The design is great and very chic."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Joy Round Arms Sleeper ($274.99, originally $549; wayfair.com)

A petite loveseat that easily converts into a twin-sized futon, Joy comes in six colorways (including a crisp light gray and navy and a bold burnt orange) and has clean lines that would work well in any smaller room.

Number of reviews: 2,000+

Sample review: "LOVE this couch! It's just what we wanted for our studio apartment. Assembly not too difficult, two of us put it together in about 30-45 mins. Would definitely order again!"

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.