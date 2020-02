(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The coronavirus has spread to every continent but Antarctica as Brazil announces its first case.

-- A far-right group secretly recorded a news correspondent making disparaging remarks about President Trump. Now ABC is suspending the journalist.

-- Analysis: Chris Cillizza picks the winners and losers from a contentious and chaotic Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina.

-- A federal appeals court rules the Trump administration can withhold money from seven states and New York City in its fight against "sanctuary cities."

Read More