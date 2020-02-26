(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- The coronavirus has spread to every continent but Antarctica as Brazil announces its first case.
-- A far-right group secretly recorded a news correspondent making disparaging remarks about President Trump. Now ABC is suspending the journalist.
-- Analysis: Chris Cillizza picks the winners and losers from a contentious and chaotic Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina.
-- A federal appeals court rules the Trump administration can withhold money from seven states and New York City in its fight against "sanctuary cities."
-- She lost her parents and sister in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant. Per the Lakers legend's wishes, she will get an internship at a top sports agency.
-- Super Bowl viewers across America sent more than 1,300 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission over the controversial Shakira and J.Lo halftime show.