Photos: Makoko: The Venice of Africa?

A fisherman throws out his net on the lagoon's calm waters. Fisherman immigrating from Benin and Togo initially settled Makoko over a century ago. But as the population of Lagos exploded to its current size of at least 15 million, so too did the population of Makoko. Estimates are anywhere from 85,000 to 250,000 people live there.