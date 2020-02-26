Kenya bans commercial slaughter of donkeys following a rise in animal theft

(CNN) Donkey slaughter will be halted in Kenya following concerns over the rise in theft of the animals for export production and the impact on families that rely on them, according the country's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives.

The ban is necessary because rampant slaughtering of donkeys has led to job loss in places where they are a centerpiece of life, Peter Munya, Cabinet secretary for the agriculture ministry said Monday in a statement. Donkeys often are an essential lifeline for farmers who use them for transport, domestic work and milk.

"The theft of donkeys has particularly disenfranchised farmers who use the donkeys to transport proceeds from farms or fetch water from considerably long distances," Munya said.