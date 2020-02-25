Why people eat pancakes on Shrove Tuesday

(CNN) Today is Shrove Tuesday . Also known as Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras (in French) and by many other nicknames.

Mardi Gras Day, the traditional celebration on the day before Ash Wednesday and the begining of Lent, is marked in New Orleans with parades and marches through the city.

Here's why.

Pancake Day

It started when Pope St. Gregory prohibited Christians from eating all forms of meat and animal products during Lent around A.D. 600.

He told St. Augustine of Canterbury , a founder of the Christian church in southern England, to enforce those same fasting rules in England.

So Christians made pancakes to use up their supply of eggs, milk and butter in preparation for Lent.

When the tradition spread throughout Europe, people in France followed the trend. They made waffles, crepes and a dessert many know as king cake to utilize their dairy products. They called it Mardi Gras.

And the English named it Pancake Day.