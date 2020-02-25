Putin must be loving Washington's meltdown over Russian election interference

Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Updated 11:59 AM ET, Tue February 25, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019.
(CNN)Forgive Vladimir Putin a wry smile.

Just one report that Russia is meddling again in US elections has pitched Washington into a meltdown that will only further the Kremlin's goal of tarnishing US democracy.
Bombshell reports last week revealed that US intelligence agencies identified a new Russian election interference effort -- and suggested the Kremlin was betting on US President Donald Trump. But now, intelligence officials are backtracking, telling CNN they actually do not have evidence that Russia's interference is aimed at reelecting Trump.
    US intelligence briefer appears to have overstated assessment of 2020 Russian interference
