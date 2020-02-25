Putin must be loving Washington's meltdown over Russian election interference

This analysis was excerpted from the February 24 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) Forgive Vladimir Putin a wry smile.

Just one report that Russia is meddling again in US elections has pitched Washington into a meltdown that will only further the Kremlin's goal of tarnishing US democracy.

Bombshell reports last week revealed that US intelligence agencies identified a new Russian election interference effort -- and suggested the Kremlin was betting on US President Donald Trump. But now, intelligence officials are backtracking, telling CNN they actually do not have evidence that Russia's interference is aimed at reelecting Trump.