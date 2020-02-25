A 92-year-old World War II veteran was awarded his medals more than 70 years after the war

(CNN) A 92-year-old veteran finally got the medals he deserved decades after serving in World War II.

Thomas Simpson, who served in the Navy, said he was determined to get them after one of his grandsons asked him a question. "He came up to me and said, 'Pop pop, what did you do during the war?' And I said, 'Someday, I'll get my medals and I'll show you," Simpson told CNN.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer secured the medals and visited Simpson at the Sunrise of Old Tappan assisted living facility to award them.

They are the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Honorable Reserve Discharge Button and the Ruptured Duck Honorable Service Lapel Pin.

"I know they're not medals for bravery or anything like that, but it just makes you feel humbled," Simpson told CNN.

