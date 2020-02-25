Four teens arrested in connection with fire that destroyed a nearly 100-year-old train depot

(CNN) Four teenagers have been arrested after a massive fire destroyed a nearly 100-year-old train depot in Florida.

The train depot, better known as the Seaboard Air Line Station, was built in 1927 and was used as a train station until 1991. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

Officials were alerted to the fire Tuesday by a 911 caller who reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the vacant train station and also told police that they saw four young boys running from the building, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said in a statement.

"This was a pretty big fire," Dani Moschella, a spokesperson with the DBFR, told CNN affiliate WPTV. "(With) breezy conditions today it did make the fire pretty big (and) it took a while to fight it."

About 30 fire and rescue units, including from nearby Palm Beach County Rescue, were on the scene to contain the blaze at the 7,500-square-foot building.

