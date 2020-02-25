Huge numbers of ticks are wreaking havoc on the moose population in Vermont

(CNN) A "dramatic increase" in winter ticks affecting moose in Vermont has officials proposing a moose hunt to lessen the impact of the parasites on the animals' population.

Winter ticks are parasitic mites that can grow over half an inch, and they are known to target moose . In the northeastern corner of Vermont, moose density is more than one moose per square mile -- higher than any other part of the state, the department said.

Officials are hoping to reduce the population of moose in order to cull the number of winter ticks.

"Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival," said Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Nick Fortin.

