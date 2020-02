Search will resume Tuesday for 2 teens and an adult who went missing during fishing tournament

(CNN) Two 15-year-old boys and a 43-year-old man have been missing since a Saturday fishing competition on the Tennessee River in Hardin County.

The group attended a local bass fishing tournament on Saturday but failed to return and were reported missing at 9 p.m. Sunday night, according to a news release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

A search for the missing boaters was suspended Monday night due to hazardous water conditions, the news release said.

The teens are both members of the Obion County Central High School fishing team and the man is the father of one of the students, Tim Watkins, Director of School for the Obion County School District told CNN affiliate WHBQ.

Watkins said the boat they were in was having trouble before the start of the competition and did not leave the dock with the other competitors, WHBQ reported.

Read More